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Iran war live: Trump says he approved Vance outreach over medical supplies
Trump denies directing his deputy to restart peace talks, but says he approved outreach on Iran’s need for help with medical supplies.
Published On 29 Oct 2026
- US President Donald Trump says he approved Vice President JD Vance’s request to contact Iran over Tehran’s “need for help with medical supplies” as diplomatic efforts to end the eight-month war appears to gather pace.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran remains “in close and ongoing contact” with mediators on ideas to implement its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.