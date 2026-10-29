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Iran war live: Trump says he approved Vance outreach over medical supplies

Trump denies directing his deputy to restart peace talks, but says he approved outreach on Iran’s need for help with medical supplies.

Commuters ride a scooter past a large billborad depicting slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (C) in Tehran on October 26, 2026.
Video Duration 03 minutes 43 seconds 03:43

Iran says diplomacy remains possible as mediators discuss plan to end war with US

By Mariem Bah and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 29 Oct 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump says he approved Vice President JD Vance’s request to contact Iran over Tehran’s “need for help with medical supplies” as diplomatic efforts to end the eight-month war appears to gather pace.
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran remains “in close and ongoing contact” with mediators on ideas to implement its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.