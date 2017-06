Eid al-Fitr holidays in 2017 range from 23 days in Saudi Arabia to three in Pakistan.

Traditionally, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated for three days as an official holiday in all Muslim-majority countries.

However, the number of vacation days varies by country and also depends on the date on which Eid al-Fitr is observed in each country.

In 2017, Eid al-Fitr has been declared on Sunday June 25 by most countries, and Monday June 26 by some countries.

Meanwhile, the following public holidays have been officially announced:

Saudi Arabia: 23-day public holiday from the 21st of Ramadan until the 15th of Shawal, the lunar month that follows Ramadan. That is, from Friday June 16 until Saturday July 8.

Qatar: 11-day holiday from Friday June 23 until Monday July 3.

Egypt, UAE, Kuwait: Five-day holiday, from Friday June 23 until Tuesday June 27.

Oman: Nine-day holiday, from Friday June 23 until Saturday July 1.

Jordan, Palestine: Six-day holiday, from Friday June 23 until Wednesday June 28.

Nigeria: Four-day holiday from Saturday June 24 until Tuesday June 27.

Pakistan: Three-day holiday from Monday June 26 until Wednesday June 28.

Lebanon, Philippines, Ghana: Three-day holiday from Saturday June 24 until Monday June 26.

Eid has been a public holiday in the Philippines since 2002, established by the Republic Act 9177.

2016 Eid holidays

In 2016, Eid al-Fitr was celebrated on July 6, and the following public holidays were observed:

Saudi Arabia: 11-day Eid holiday, from Thursday June 30 until Sunday July 10.

Qatar: 11-day Eid holiday, from Sunday July 3 until Monday July 11, including the July 1-2 weekend.

UAE and Bangladesh: Nine-day Eid holiday, from Friday July 1 until Saturday July 9.

Turkey: Nine-day Eid holiday, from Saturday July 2 until Sunday July 10.

Oman: Five-day holiday, from Tuesday July 5 until Saturday July 9.

Pakistan: Four-day holiday, from Tuesday July 5 until Friday July 8.

Source: Al Jazeera