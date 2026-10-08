Shoot the People: Global Activism through Misan Harriman’s Lens

Influential British Nigerian photographer and activist Misan Harriman captures global protests that drive social change.

British Nigerian visual storyteller Misan Harriman is renowned for his wide-ranging work, including powerful breakthrough images from the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and the Palestinian protest movement.

He made history as the first Black man to shoot a British Vogue cover and has photographed a range of celebrities, including Angelina Jolie, Lewis Hamilton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Through an exploration of the resilience of grassroots activists fighting for equality, civil rights and social justice around the world, Harriman’s lens brings the world’s activism to light, revealing the power of collective action in shaping a more just society.

Shoot the People is a documentary film by Andy Mundy-Castle.