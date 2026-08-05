Bangladesh Truth Seeker

Amid political upheaval in Bangladesh, a journalist debunks fake news in a fight for his nation’s democratic future.

Bangladeshi journalist and fact-checker Qadaruddin Shishir investigates extrajudicial killings and disinformation following the student-led protests that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

As Bangladesh continues a political transition under new governance, he turns his focus towards debunking fake news and misleading narratives spreading online. Determined to safeguard his nation’s democratic integrity, he launches an independent organisation to expand his work and mentor a new generation of fact-checkers.

As Bangladesh struggles to rebuild trust after political turmoil, Shishir pins his hopes on a new generation willing to defend the truth.