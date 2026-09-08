The Tempe 57: A father’s fight for justice after Greece’s worst train crash

An immigrant father who lost his son in the 2023 Tempe train crash leads a protest movement in his search for justice.

Every night at 11:18pm, the exact moment of the deadly 2023 Tempe train crash, families of the victims gather outside the Greek Parliament to read the names of the 57 passengers who died. Panos stands among them, mourning his 23-year-old son, Dennis.

Three years on, authorities have yet to fully account for what happened. As allegations of safety failures and missing evidence mount, anger among the families deepens. With the long-awaited trial into the crash approaching, Panos emerges as one of the leading figures of the protest movement, demanding accountability for the devastating crash.

The Tempe 57 is a documentary film by Anna Prokou and Nina Maria Pashalidou.