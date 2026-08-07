A young deaf migrant in Spain prepares for an emotional reunion with his family in Morocco after years apart.

Imade, a 23-year-old deaf migrant from Morocco, is forging a new life in Spain. He works as a kitchen porter in Barcelona and is learning Catalan sign language to overcome the communication challenges his deafness presents, navigating both social isolation and immigration bureaucracy. Imade left Morocco without his parents’ knowledge when he was 16. Unable to find work to support his large family, he worried that he would be just another mouth for them to feed. Now, for the first time since he left, he prepares for an emotional visit to Morocco to reunite with his family after six years of separation.