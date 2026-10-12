When Israel orders an evacuation of Gaza City, a journalist documents the forcible displacement while living it with her family.

Maram Humaid spends her days reporting, writing and listening to the stories of Palestinians living through Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. When Israel orders the total clearance of Gaza City for the first time during the war, Maram goes through one of the most difficult periods of her life.

As she navigates motherhood, food scarcity and the deaths of colleagues, Maram continues documenting the war around her, aware of the risks that come with her work. Alongside her family, Maram moves through a city being evacuated. She meets Palestinians who have made the painful decision to leave and those who have made the impossible choice to stay.

Gaza: Still Reporting is a documentary film by Mohammed Sawwaf, Salah Al-Haw and Ibrahim Al-Otla.