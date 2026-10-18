Gaza Family Reunion: Finding each other after the ‘ceasefire’

Separated by war for more than a year, a captain in Gaza’s Civil Defence unit attempts to reunite with his family.

A day after a “ceasefire” is announced, Captain Moumen’s family sets off on Gaza’s long coastal road, carrying everything they own on their backs. They leave the Nuseirat refugee camp, where they have been taking refuge from constant bombing and head north, where Moumen awaits their arrival.

As Moumen’s wife and children trek through difficult terrain, he waits anxiously at the end of the road. With no signal to call and hundreds of thousands of people crossing, trying to locate them becomes an impossible mission.

Gaza Family Reunion is a documentary film by Mohammed Sawwaf, Salah al-Haw, Ibrahim al-Otla and Mohammed Masharawi.