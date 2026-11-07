The Lions by the River Tigris: Restoring Mosul’s artefacts

When the ancient Iraqi city of Mosul is devastated after liberation from ISIL, three men strive to revive its beauty.

In the heart of war-ravaged Mosul, two carved lions stand as a fragile link to the city’s shattered past. Bashar, a fisherman, lost his once-grand family home during the battle to liberate the city from ISIL (ISIS) nearly 10 years ago. All that remains is a marble gate crowned with lions, which he fiercely guards.

Fakhri, a devoted collector determined to save Mosul’s heritage, becomes obsessed with acquiring the lions gate for his unofficial museum. His friend Fadil, a musician once silenced under ISIL, challenges him to see the human cost behind every artefact. As Mosul rebuilds, a quiet cultural revival reflects the resilience of a city with 8,000 years of history.

The Lions by the River Tigris is a documentary film by Zaradasht Ahmed.