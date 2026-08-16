Israeli settlers put up Israeli flags on a Palestinian sturucture after it was taken down by Israeli and foreign peace activists during a protest in support of local landowners whose property is threatened with seizure by settlers, on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Beit Sahour, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Video Duration 27 minutes 30 seconds 27:30

Inside Story

What could stop Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians?

Violence in the occupied West Bank has intensified under Israel’s far-right Netanyahu government.

Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank are trapping Palestinian families in their homes.

The violence is taking place as Israel’s far-right government faces elections in October.

Why are attacks by settlers intensifying? And what are the consequences?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Ofer Cassif – member of the Knesset representing the Hadash-Ta’al political alliance

Mouin Rabbani – co-editor of the Jadaliyya online magazine and non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in Qatar

Ori Goldberg – Israeli political commentator

Published On 16 Aug 2026

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