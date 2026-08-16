Inside Story
What could stop Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians?
Violence in the occupied West Bank has intensified under Israel’s far-right Netanyahu government.
Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank are trapping Palestinian families in their homes.
The violence is taking place as Israel’s far-right government faces elections in October.
Why are attacks by settlers intensifying? And what are the consequences?
Presenter: Imran Khan
Guests:
Ofer Cassif – member of the Knesset representing the Hadash-Ta’al political alliance
Mouin Rabbani – co-editor of the Jadaliyya online magazine and non-resident fellow at the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in Qatar
Ori Goldberg – Israeli political commentator
Published On 16 Aug 2026