How much of a burden has Israel become to the US?

Washington ‘shielding Netanyahu government’ as it commits genocide in Gaza.

Israel has attacked a United States ally, pulled the US into a war with Iran and continues to commit genocide in Gaza.

Yet it still has US support.

That’s not to say that support isn’t wavering for some.

Senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties have been criticising Israel’s violations of international law and calling for an end to US military aid.

And among the American people, Israel’s popularity has nosedived.

So why does the government continue to shield and defend Israel?

And is the US unable, or unwilling, to change the behaviour of the Israeli government?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Glenn Carle – former CIA officer and national security analyst

Ori Goldberg – academic and political commentator

Hassan Mneimneh – Middle East scholar and expert on US foreign policy