What’s triggered the latest violence in Ethiopia?

Tigrayan forces say they are in a ‘full-blown war’ with the army.

Four years of fragile peace in northern Ethiopia has come to an end.

Fighting is under way in three regions, including Tigray.

This week the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) joined forces with former rivals to create an opposition alliance. The fighters say they want to overthrow the government in Addis Ababa.

It’s the biggest escalation since a peace deal in 2022 ended a civil war.

Some commitments contained in that deal remain unfulfilled. Both the government and TPLF accuse each other of breaching the terms of the agreement.

What could renewed civil war mean for Ethiopia?

Presenter: Per Nyberg

Guests:

Faisal Roble – Political analyst who specialises in the Horn of Africa

Jervin Naidoo – Senior political analyst at Oxford Economics Africa

Martin Plaut – Co-author of Understanding Ethiopia’s Tigray War