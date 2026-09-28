How can the UK’s Labour Party rebuild voter trust?

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s leadership is being put to the test.

At their annual conference, members of the governing Labour Party seem hopeful he has solutions.

But Burnham is the United Kingdom’s seventh prime minister in the decade since it decided to leave the EU. And many voters have been moving to the right, particularly to support Reform UK.

Those are just some of the challenges standing in the way of the prime minister fulfilling his pledges.

So, is Burnham really up to the job?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Tim Bale – Professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London

Jennifer Nadel – Co-founder of the cross-party think-tank Compassion in Politics

Jan Eichhorn – Research Director at the think-tank d|part