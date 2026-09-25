Inside Story
Will Turkiye end its military presence in northern Iraq?
Ankara agrees to gradually hand over a base in Sinjar.
For decades, the Turkish military has been active in northern Iraq.
Citing security threats from Kurdish fighters, Ankara established a number of bases in the region. Cross-border attacks were common, and relations with its neighbour soured.
But this week, the two countries reached an agreement for Turkish forces to gradually transfer control of a military base to the Iraqi army.
For its part, Baghdad pledged to tackle the armed groups that its neighbour says pose a security threat.
But what could the hurdles be to this deal?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Omer Ozkizilcik – Non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council
Kamaran Palani – Senior fellow at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum
Jennifer Gavito – Former US acting principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs