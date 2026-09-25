Will Turkiye end its military presence in northern Iraq?

Ankara agrees to gradually hand over a base in Sinjar.

For decades, the Turkish military has been active in northern Iraq.

Citing security threats from Kurdish fighters, Ankara established a number of bases in the region. Cross-border attacks were common, and relations with its neighbour soured.

But this week, the two countries reached an agreement for Turkish forces to gradually transfer control of a military base to the Iraqi army.

For its part, Baghdad pledged to tackle the armed groups that its neighbour says pose a security threat.

But what could the hurdles be to this deal?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Omer Ozkizilcik – Non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council

Kamaran Palani – Senior fellow at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum

Jennifer Gavito – Former US acting principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs