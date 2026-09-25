This handout photograph taken and released by Turkish Presidency Press Office on September 23, 2026, shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meeting with Prime Minister of Iraq Ali al-Zaidi on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Video Duration 28 minutes 20 seconds 28:20

Inside Story

Will Turkiye end its military presence in northern Iraq?

Ankara agrees to gradually hand over a base in Sinjar.

For decades, the Turkish military has been active in northern Iraq.

Citing security threats from Kurdish fighters, Ankara established a number of bases in the region. Cross-border attacks were common, and relations with its neighbour soured.

But this week, the two countries reached an agreement for Turkish forces to gradually transfer control of a military base to the Iraqi army.

For its part, Baghdad pledged to tackle the armed groups that its neighbour says pose a security threat.

But what could the hurdles be to this deal?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Omer Ozkizilcik – Non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council

Kamaran Palani – Senior fellow at the Middle East Peace and Security Forum

Jennifer Gavito – Former US acting principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs

Published On 25 Sep 2026

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