Inside Story
Why has Trump rejected Iran’s peace proposal?
Unacceptable.
That was the immediate reaction from US President Donald Trump to Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran says it’s still awaiting what it called a ‘definitive repsonse’ from Washington, through mediators.
But Trump has said Iran needs a deal because, in his words, it’s losing badly.
So, is his rejection of the proposal an effort to pressure Tehran for more concessions?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Abas Aslani – Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies
Ambassador Henry Ensher – Former U.S. diplomat and former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State
Zeidon Alkinani – Founding Director of the Arab Perspectives Institute
Published On 27 Sep 2026