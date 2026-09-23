Why does Greenland matter to the US?

Trump says a new deal gives the US complete control over the island’s security.

United States President Donald Trump shocked the world by threatening to seize mineral-rich Greenland by force if he could not “acquire” it or annex it.

After months of tension, a new deal between the US, Denmark and Greenland gives Washington what the president calls “permanent control” over the Arctic island’s security.

But authority still lies with Denmark. Greenlanders have protections written into the agreement, and NATO says it will still be involved.

So, what did Trump actually get in the deal?

Presenter:

Rob Matheson

Guests:

Jakob Dreyer – Postdoctoral fellow at the University of Copenhagen

Theresa Fallon – Director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Fabrice Pothier – CEO of Rasmussen Global, a European geopolitical advisory firm