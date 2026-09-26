Why is violence between Pakistan and Afghanistan recurring?

Pakistan has carried out new strikes inside Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan were once allies, but they have become enemies.

In 2021, Islamabad hailed the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul as a victory. But relations have deteriorated.

In part, it is due to accusations that the Afghan government is harbouring the Pakistan Taliban (or TTP) and other armed groups that have claimed responsibility for attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul has denied sheltering or backing those fighters.

The many attempts to stop the fighting have failed. So, what will be the fallout of this cycle of violence?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah – Former inspector general of police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Faiz Zaland – Professor of political science at Kabul University

Michael Semple – Former EU representative in Afghanistan