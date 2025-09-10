How will Israeli attack in Qatar affect efforts to end Gaza war?

Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha is condemned around the world.

Israel’s bombing of a residential building in the capital, Doha, that was housing Hamas leaders, has drawn global condemnation.

Fighter jets fired missiles into a residential compound in central Doha, where leaders of Hamas were meeting to discuss a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The attack has been widely condemned as a violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty.

Can Doha continue playing the role of mediator between Hamas and Israel?

How will this attack affect security in the region?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Ali Ghanem al-Hajri – Political commentator, expert in public international law and a former professor at Qatar University

Stephen Zunes – Professor of politics and international studies at the University of San Francisco and an expert on the Middle East and Israeli-Arab conflict

HA Hellyer – Senior associate fellow in defence and security studies at the Royal United Services Institute and senior fellow in geopolitics and security at the Center for American Progress