How will Israeli attack in Qatar affect efforts to end Gaza war?

Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha is condemned around the world.

Israel’s bombing of a residential building in the capital, Doha, that was housing Hamas leaders, has drawn global condemnation.

Fighter jets fired missiles into a residential compound in central Doha, where leaders of Hamas were meeting to discuss a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The attack has been widely condemned as a violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty.

Can Doha continue playing the role of mediator between Hamas and Israel?

How will this attack affect security in the region?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Ali Ghanem al-Hajri – Political commentator, expert in public international law and a former professor at Qatar University

Stephen Zunes – Professor of politics and international studies at the University of San Francisco and an expert on the Middle East and Israeli-Arab conflict

HA Hellyer – Senior associate fellow in defence and security studies at the Royal United Services Institute and senior fellow in geopolitics and security at the Center for American Progress

Published On 10 Sep 2025

