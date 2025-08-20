Is European lobbying of Trump a sign of strength – or weakness?

European leaders in intense efforts to influence Trump on Ukraine.

European leaders are engaging in an unprecedented effort to sway United States President Donald Trump on Ukraine.

They are hoping to influence any deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But what’s the status of the transatlantic alliance now? Is it a relationship of equals, or is Trump fully in charge?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Mark Storella – Professor of the practice of diplomacy at Boston University, former US ambassador and served as deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Brussels.

Jessica Berlin – Non-resident senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis and founder of strategy consultancy CoStruct in Berlin.

Eldar Mamedov – Non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute and a former Latvian diplomat who served in embassies in Washington, DC and Madrid.