Fast fashion and the dark side of textile recycling in India
101 East exposes the dark side of our fast fashion obsession, revealing its toll on India’s environment and workers.
Fast fashion has become a global wardrobe staple.
It’s an affordable way to stay on top of ever-evolving trends, but at what cost?
Many items are discarded after just a few wears, with shipping containers of textile waste flooding into India, now known as the world’s textile wasteland.
For workers tasked with recycling these cast-offs from Western countries, the consequences can be severe – both to their health and the environment.
From influencers and consumers to second-hand clothing collectors and textile recycling plants, 101 East investigates the real price of fast fashion.
Published On 10 Jul 2025