Is China seeking to copy Iran’s Strait of Hormuz blockade around Taiwan?

Taiwan has long prepared for a Chinese military invasion, but wars in Iran and Ukraine are exposing new potential threats.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has raised fears China may emulate its tactics in the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing has always claimed Taiwan as part of its territory and with the US caught in the Iran war, there are fears they would not come to Taiwan’s aid.

A blockade by China would have dire global consequences for a world dependent on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry.

101 East investigates Taiwan’s preparations for a maritime blockade and meets the residents determined to never surrender.