Vanishing forests: Why is the Philippines failing at reforestation?
101 East investigates how the Philippines’ ambitious regreening programme is failing the nation’s forests.
In 2011, the Philippines’ government promised to deliver one of the world’s most ambitious regreening projects.
The idea was simple: pay locals to restore forests and cultivate barren land by planting and tending millions of trees.
But 15 years on, a joint investigation by 101 East and Lighthouse Reports reveals how the National Greening Program has failed to meet most of its targets.
Satellite imagery shows that instead of being protected, some forests are being destroyed, while some Indigenous communities fear losing the land their livelihoods depend on.
101 East investigates how the Philippines is failing its forests.
CREDITS
For Al Jazeera
Natashya Gutierrez, reporter
Lee Ali, cinematographer
Badrul Hisham, picture editor
Susan Kim, digital producer
Nicole Revita, local producer
David Boyle, graphics
Liz Gooch, senior producer
Nick Olle, supervising producer
Sharon Roobol, executive producer
For Davao Today
Lucelle Bonzo, reporter/local producer
For Lighthouse Reports
Min Lawi Lun, lead data investigator
Eva Constantaras, data editor
Margot Gibbs, lead supply chain investigator
Viktoriia Maksymova, data fellow
Paul Nicholas Soriano, project manager