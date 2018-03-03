Slavery is a reality for millions of people, and the blame doesn't stop with traffickers.

In November 2017, video emerged showing African migrants and refugees being sold in open slave markets in Libya.

Although the video's horrific images provoked a global outcry, modern-day slavery is not a rare occurrence.

There are more than 40 million modern-day slaves around the world today, many of whom are victims of human trafficking, debt bondage or forced labour, according to Australian rights group the Walk Free Foundation.

In this week's Reality Check, we shed light on how consumers are more complicit in modern-day slavery than many realise.

Source: Al Jazeera News