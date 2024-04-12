One year in, how can Sudan’s ‘forgotten war’ end?

Marc Lamont Hill talks to former Sudanese Ambassador Nureldin Satti and analyst Kholood Khair about Sudan’s civil war.

As Sudan marks a year of civil war, half the country’s population is in need of humanitarian aid in what has become one of the largest humanitarian crises worldwide. The war has killed more than 14,000 people and displaced millions.

Fighting broke out a year ago when a power struggle between two generals of rival military factions came to a head. Multiple ceasefires have failed, and aid groups are calling for more funding and international attention.

Why have peace talks stalled, and how can this war end?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with former Sudanese Ambassador to the United States Nureldin Satti and Kholood Khair, founder and director of Confluence Advisory, a Sudanese think tank.





