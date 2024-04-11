Why did Norman Finkelstein go on the Lex Fridman Podcast?

Norman Finkelstein speaks with Marc Lamont Hill about his heated debate on Lex Fridman’s podcast.

Last month, American political scientist Norman Finkelstein agreed to sit with Israeli historian Benny Morris, Middle East analyst Mouin Rabbani, and political livestreamer Steven Bonnell, also known as Destiny, on the Lex Fridman Podcast.

The heated discussion, in which Finkelstein and Destiny clashed repeatedly, sparked intense debate online.

In this UpFront Web Extra, Finkelstein explains why he agreed to be on the podcast, and whether he regrets his appearance on the show.