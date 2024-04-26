Arming genocide? New report documents use of US arms in Israeli war crimes

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to the authors of a new scathing report on US arms sales to Israel.

As Israel’s war on Gaza continues for a seventh month, killing more than 34,000 Palestinians and 200 humanitarian workers, the United States just approved roughly $15bn in military aid to Israel. But is this transfer of weapons against both domestic and international law?

A scathing report released this week argues that by providing weapons that may be used in war crimes, the Biden administration may have acted in violation of not just international law, but its own regulations.

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to the authors of this report, lawyer and scholar Noura Erakat and former senior official at the US Department of State Josh Paul.