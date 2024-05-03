Would Julian Assange’s extradition threaten press freedoms worldwide?

Whistleblower lawyer on Assange extradition: ‘It would affect publishers, journalists, bloggers, anyone – me and you.’

As the world commemorates Press Freedom Day, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains detained in a high-security prison in the United Kingdom while the United States fights for his extradition.

Assange faces 17 Espionage Act charges and a charge of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for publishing about 400,000 classified US military documents exposing potential US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

So what would Assange’s prosecution mean for press freedom?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to lawyer and director of the Whistleblower and Source Protection Program at ExposeFacts, Jesselyn Radack.