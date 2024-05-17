Will the Antisemitism Awareness Act repress free speech in the US?

We discuss how broadening the definition of anti-Semitism could impact activists and Jewish communities.

While Israel’s war on Gaza continues, the United States Senate is expected to vote on the Antisemitism Awareness Act after it passed the House of Representatives this month with a large majority.

Rights groups warn that the bill’s use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition will conflate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism, which could stifle protests against Israel’s operations in the Palestinian territory.

So what could the legislation mean for the movement against Israel’s war on Gaza and to Jewish communities grappling with fear for their safety?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to contributing columnist at The Forward, Rabbi Jay Michaelson, and president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, Lara Friedman, about efforts to expand anti-Semitism’s definition and the impact they could have.