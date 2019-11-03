US State Department warns of new threats in latest country reports on terrorism.

New threats are emerging in the so-called 'global war on terror'.

That's the warning from the United States' State Department as it released its latest country reports on terrorism.

It named Iran as the world's worst state sponsor of terrorism.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group remains a threat the killing of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US military raid in Syria last month.

The state department is also concerned about the rise of attacks inspired by white supremacy and racist ideology.

So what are the solutions?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Mahjoob Zweiri - Director of the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University

Allison Peters - Deputy Director of the national security programme at the Third Way think-tank

Martin Ewi - Senior researcher on counterterrorism at the Institute of Security Studies

Source: Al Jazeera News