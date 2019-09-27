The call between President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart has led to more questions from the US Congress.

Details have emerged of the White House's efforts to lock down records of a presidential phone call leveraging the office of the US president to interfere in the 2020 election.

That is the accusation facing Donald Trump in a whistle-blower complaint that has set him on course for an impeachment investigation.

Trump has been accused of trying to persuade Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on his rival, Joe Biden.

So, will the impeachment effort against Trump intensify?

Or will it backfire on the president's opponents?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Greg Swenson - spokesman for Republicans Overseas UK

Rina Shah - Republican strategist

Arshad Hasan - Democratic political strategist

Source: Al Jazeera News