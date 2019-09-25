Trump impeachment inquiry: All the latest updates

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that the US House of Representatives will launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the president.

The announcement comes amid reports that Trump may have abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine former Vice President Joe Biden, the current Democratic frontrunner, and help his own reelection.

In a summer phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Trump is said to have asked for help investigating Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine - prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge, but acknowledged he blocked the funds, later released.

The Trump-Ukraine phone call is part of the whistle-blower's complaint, though the administration has blocked Congress from getting other details of the report, citing presidential privilege. Trump has authorised the release of a transcript of the call, which is to be made public on Wednesday.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call," Trump said. He blasted the inquiry on Tuesday as "Witch Hunt garbage".

190510153644885

As a formal impeachment inquiry in the the House gets under way, here are all the latest updates:

Monday, September 24

White House preparing to release whistle-blower complaint: Politico

The White House is preparing to release a whistle-blower complaint about US President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's leader by the end of the week, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing a senior administration official.

Trump said on Tuesday he would release a transcript of the call between the two leaders, but the White House had previously resisted releasing the complaint.

Trump calls impeachment inquiry 'garbage'

President Donald Trump reacted swiftly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the Democratic-controlled House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.

190924210119626

Trump noted that Pelosi's announcement comes as he meets Tuesday with world leaders at the United Nations. He tweeted that "the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!"

He added, "they never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!"

Before the announcement, Trump asserted that an impeachment inquiry would be "positive for me".

Pelosi orders official impeachment inquiry

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the United States House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker's office at the Capitol saying "no one is above the law".

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into the impeachment of US President Donald Trump [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

The move puts the Democratic speaker's stamp on the investigations that have been under way in the House.

Pelosi said the president "must be held accountable."

Senate approves resolution calling for release of whistle-blower complaint

The Republican-led Senate has approved a nonbinding but symbolically important resolution calling on the Trump administration to immediately provide the House and Senate intelligence committees a copy of a whistle-blower complaint involving President Donald Trump.

The measure put forward by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer passed by voice vote after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed the idea and noted that the bipartisan leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee was working behind the scenes to obtain the complaint.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House would vote on a similar resolution on Wednesday.

Biden says Congress must use 'full constitutional authority'

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Congress must use its "full constitutional authority" to determine whether President Donald Trump asked the Ukrainian president for dirt on Biden as he runs for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden said if Trump doesn't comply on that and other inquiries, he "will leave Congress ... with no choice but to initiate impeachment".

Biden said that would be a tragedy of Trump's "own making".

He added that the president apparently believes he is "above the law".

The former vice president spoke Tuesday in Delaware.

Whistle-blower wants to speak

The chairman of the House intelligence committee said a whistle-blower who has been blocked by the Trump administration would like to speak to Congress.

The whistle-blower, whose identity is unknown, lodged a formal complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community, but the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, determined that it could not be forwarded to Congress.

The complaint at least partly involves President Donald Trump's interactions with the leader of Ukraine.

Representative Adam Schiff said on Tuesday the committee has been contacted by the whistle-blower's counsel and "their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so."

Schiff said the committee is in touch with the counsel and looks forward to the testimony "as soon as this week".