Read the White House memo of Trump's call with Ukraine's leader

US President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader Volodymyr Zelensky to work with Rudy Giuliani and the US attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. That is according to a five-page memo summarising the July 25 call.

The White House released the memo on Wednesday.

The conversation between Trump and President Zelensky is just one piece of a whistleblower's complaint made in mid-August. The complaint is central to the impeachment inquiry announced on Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

<a href="https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6429068/Memorandum-of-Telephone-conversation.pdf">Memorandum of Telephone conversation (PDF)</a> <br /> <a href="https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6429068/Memorandum-of-Telephone-conversation.txt">Memorandum of Telephone conversation (Text)</a>