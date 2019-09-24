Pelosi: US House will start formal impeachment inquiry of Trump

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Pelosi said "no one is above the law".

Trump lashed out following the announcement, calling an impeachment inquiry "Witch Hunt garbage" on Twitter.

"Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage," Trump tweeted. "Can you believe this?"

