What’s next for US Republicans and Trumpism?

Republican politician Tom Garrett argues that his party lost in US midterm elections because it made promises it couldn’t keep.

The Republican Party lost big in the recent United States elections because “they made a crap ton of promises and then they don’t keep any of them”, argues Republican politician and former US Congressman Tom Garrett. On affordability, Garrett tells host Steve Clemons that his party could have done a better job on messaging, despite the rising cost of living sparked by the US-Israeli war on Iran and despite President Donald Trump’s tariffs. In this episode, join the conversation about the impact of the Epstein files, Trump’s harsh stance on immigration, the US-Israel relationship, data centres, and more.