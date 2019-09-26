Read the redacted whistle-blower complaint involving Trump

The United States House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted, declassified version of a whistle-blower report alleging that President Donald Trump used his office to solicit interference in the 2020 presidential election from a foreign country.

"I am deeply concerned that the actions described below constitute 'a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or executive order' that 'does not include differences of opinion concerning public policy matters', consistent with the definition of an 'urgent concern'," the complaint said.

The complaint also said that in the days following the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the whistle-blower "learned from multiple US officials that senior White House officials had intervened to 'lock down' all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced - as is customary - by the White House Situation Room".