With more than 100 protesters killed, pressure grows on Sudan's military government to compromise with its opponents.

Ethiopia is leading mediation efforts to end the Sudan standoff. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in Khartoum, where he is due to meet both sides.

The goal is for the military to hand over power to civilians. But after this week's violent crackdown, the protest leaders see little reason to trust the army.

They have refused further talks and say they'll continue their demonstrations.

The African Union has suspended Sudan over its crackdown. It won't be allowed to take part in the regional bloc unless civilians are put in charge.

The AU says this is the only way out of the crisis. But the military has been sending mixed messages.

On Wednesday, it said it was open to negotiations with the protesters.

So, how much power is the military ready to give up?

Presenter: Halla Mohieddeen

Guests:

Adama Gaye - Author of Tomorrow the New Africa and former information director for ECOWAS

Mehari Taddele Maru - Robert Schuman Fellow and former African Union official commission

John Ryle - Professor of anthropology at Bard College, New York state and founder of the Rift Valley Institute

Source: Al Jazeera