Senator launches bid to be Democratic candidate for 2020 US presidential race.

In 2016, Bernie Sanders started what he called a "revolution" as an independent candidate. He ran for US president on a platform of progressive ideas such as free healthcare for all, but eventually lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton.

The 77-year-old is making a second attempt, launching his campaign to be Democratic candidate in 2020 and believes he still has what it takes to win the White House.

He has described Donald Trump as the most dangerous president in modern American history.

The list for the Democratic primary looks a crowded one and one of the most diverse ever. At least 12 candidates so far have confirmed they'll run - dozens more have still to decide.

There are already a record number of women, vast age differences between candidates, and ethnic minorities.

But have any of them got what it will take to face up to Trump?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Jeffrey Stacey - former State Department official in the Obama administration

Adam Quinn - senior lecturer in American Politics, University of Birmingham

Rina Shah - Republican strategist and consultant

Source: Al Jazeera News