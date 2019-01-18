The US wants to renew efforts to persuade the Taliban to have direct talks with the Afghan government.

The United States is eager to end its nearly 18-year involvement in the war in Afghanistan, which has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and Taliban fighters.

But Taliban leaders are refusing to sit at the same table as the Afghan government.

A US special envoy is in Pakistan, hoping government leaders there can convince the Taliban commanders to change their mind.

What are the chances of a breakthrough?





Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Mushtaq Rahim - Regional security specialist

Ahmed Rashid - Author of Taliban: Militant Islam, Oil & Fundamentalism in Central Asia

Michael Semple - Former deputy EU special representative to Afghanistan

Source: Al Jazeera News