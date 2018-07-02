US President accuses OPEC of manipulating oil prices and urges allies to produce more while he reimposes Iran sanctions.

Oil production, prices and politics require a delicate balance.

Donald Trump is urging oil producing countries except Iran to boost output.

He hopes that will keep prices low - and motorists happy with cheaper fuel - as he tries to force the Iranians out of the market.

Trump is pressuring allies to stop buying Iranian oil as a tactic to make Iranian leaders negotiate a new nuclear deal, after he pulled out of the 2015 agreement two months ago.

Iran says it will find ways to export its oil, despite what he does.

So, how much support can Trump garner for his economic assault against Iran?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Mohammad Marandi - University of Tehran

Scott Lucas - University of Birmingham

Anjli Raval - Oil & Gas Correspondent, Financial Times

Source: Al Jazeera