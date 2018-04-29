Pyongyang pledges to close its nuclear test site and Kim Jong-un says the world can watch it being dismantled.

Leader Kim Jong-un has promised to shut down North Korea's nuclear test site next month.

He reiterated the pledge during the historic summit with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

But there's no word on the future of the North's ballistic missiles programme, or whether Kim will bow to demands from US President Donald Trump to get rid of nuclear weapons altogether.

North Korea's state media said before the summit that Pyongyang wants to focus on economic growth - a marked departure from its usual hostile rhetoric.

How will this play out inside North Korea?

Source: Al Jazeera News