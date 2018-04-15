Arab leaders meet in another summit as millions in the region remain caught up in wars and conflicts.

Heads of states at the Arab Summit have discussed a wide range of issues, from the wars in Yemen and Syria to Israel's role in the UN Security Council.

However, they were clear about what they will not be talking about: The US-led strikes in Syria are not on the agenda and neither is the GCC crisis and the Saudi-led blockade on Qatar.

US President Donald Trump's plan to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem topped the agenda.

Yemen is also on the table, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia heavily involved in the war and the humanitarian crisis there.

What can Arab leaders offer? And do these summits serve any purpose at all?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Sami Nader, Director of the Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs

Mkhaimer Abu Sada, Professor of Political Science at Al Azhar University in Gaza

Hakim Al Masmari, Editor-in-Chief and publisher of the Yemen Post

Source: Al Jazeera News