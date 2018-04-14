US and allies strike Syria 'chemical weapons sites'

US President Donald Trump has announced he ordered air attacks in Syria "on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities", in collaboration with the UK and France.

The attacks early on Saturday come in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in the former rebel stronghold of Douma last weekend.

"I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapon capabilities of Syrian dictator of Bashar al-Assad," Trump said from the White House late on Friday.

Explosions were reportedly heard in Damascus, Homs and elsewhere in Syria, as Trump spoke.

A US official told Reuters news agency the attacks were aimed at multiple targets and involved Tomahawk cruise missiles.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Britain's involvement in the intervention, saying: "We would have preferred an alternative path. But on this occasion there is none."

She said the attacks were not about "regime change" or "intervening in a civil war", but were to "deter the use of chemical weapons" by the Syrian government.

French President Emmanuel Macron also confirmed France's involvement in the attack.

The purpose of the campaign is to "establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons," Trump said.

Syrian state TV said that air defences have responsed to the attack by shooting down several missiles.

State news agency SANA lambasted the US-led strikes as a breach of international law and said the attack had targeted army depots in the Homs area.

"The tripartite aggression is a flagrant violation of international law," SANA reported.

'Not without consequences'

Russia's ambassador to the US warned that there would be consequences for the US-led military strikes, adding that it was not acceptable to insult Russia's president.

"A pre-designed scenario is being implemented," Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Twitter. "Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences."

"Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible," he added. "The US - the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries."

A senior official in a regional alliance that backs Damascus said the Syrian government and its allies absorbed the US-led attacks, adding that the targeted sites were evacuated days ago thanks to a warning from Russia.

"We had an early warning of the strike from the Russians ... and all military bases were evacuated a few days ago," the official said. Around 30 missiles were fired in the attack, and a third of them were shot down, the official said.

"We are carrying out an assessment of the material damages," the official added.

Assad has been backed in the seven-year-long Syrian war by Russia, Iran, and Iran-backed Shia groups from across the region, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Syrian opposition leader Nasra al-Hariri called for an end to what he described as all attacks against civilians by the Syrian state and its allies, whether using chemical or conventional weapons.

"Maybe the regime will not use chemical weapons again, but it will not hesitate to use weapons the international community has allowed it, such as barrel bombs and cluster bombs," Hariri, head of the main Syrian opposition bloc, said in a tweet.