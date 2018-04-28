After the historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea, there could finally be peace on the peninsula.

It was just one small gesture, one small step forward, but the significance of the move by North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is certainly historic, and will be remembered for years to come.

Kim became the first North Korean leader to vist South Korea since the end of the war between the two countries in 1953.

He was warmly welcomed and embraced by South Korea's President Moon Jae-In.

Both leaders were relaxed and smiling during small talk.

But big and complicated issues need to be negotiated.

After decades of military standoff between the two sides, their leaders made a declaration of peace and promised a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

So, is peace coming to the Korean peninsula?

Presenter: Laura Kyle.

Guests:

Aidan Foster Carter - Honorary Senior Research Fellow in Sociology and Modern Korea at Leeds University

Tong Zhao - Fellow at the Nuclear Policy Programme at Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy

Jasper Kim - Director for Conflict Management at Ewha Womans University in South Korea

Source: Al Jazeera News