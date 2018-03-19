There are fears President Donald Trump might try and sack the Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Almost a year ago, President Donald Trump fired the director of the FBI, James Comey.

A controversial move that set in motion developments that continue to reverberate across Washington.

Now, Friday's dismissal of Comey's former deputy, Andrew McCabe, is raising further questions.

McCabe says his firing is part of Donald Trump’s continuing "war on the FBI". He also revealed that he had kept notes about his meetings with Trump.

These memos have now been given to the Special Counsel Robert Mueller - who is looking into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump has called them "fake memos".

So, how will this affect the Mueller investigation?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Lara Brown - Director and Associate Professor, Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University

Oliver McGee - former Deputy Assistant Transport Secretary

Bruce Fein - former Associate Deputy Attorney General

Source: Al Jazeera News