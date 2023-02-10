Israel’s government and rising violence against Palestinians

UpFront takes a look at what Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hardline cabinet means for Palestinians.

January 26 was one of the deadliest days for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in years.

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the city of Jenin, killing at least nine people. The next day a Palestinian killed seven Israelis near a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem.

This comes just weeks after a new hardline Israeli government was sworn in with Benjamin Netanyahu at the helm and with far-right figures occupying key cabinet positions.

So what will this mean for Palestinians?

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill puts that question to Diana Buttu, a Ramallah-based lawyer and former legal adviser to the Palestine Liberation Organization, and Noura Erakat, a human rights lawyer and associate professor at Rutgers University.