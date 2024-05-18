Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Battles in Jabalia and Rafah as Israel advances
As Israel’s military launches ground incursions throughout war-battered Gaza, Hamas says it will fight on because ‘we are the people of this land and rightful owners’.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Palestinians will continue to confront the ground invasion of Rafah and other places in Gaza “no matter how long the aggression lasts and regardless of its form”, Hamas says.
- More than 630,000 people have now fled Israel’s advance on southern Rafah with another 100,000 escaping from the ground assault on the north.