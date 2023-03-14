Will the missing Malaysian airliner MH370 ever be found?

On Tuesday, March 14 at 19:30 GMT:

On March 8, 2014, 239 passengers and crew members disappeared from radar on board a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Nine years on, why is the disappearance of MH370 still a mystery?

MH370’s fuselage and black box have never been recovered. Despite extensive searching, there are still no proven explanations amid a list of theories from aviation experts, pilots, scientists, journalists and even amateur internet sleuths using Google Earth. Some of the theories are explored in the new Netflix docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared.

Hundreds of millions of dollars were poured into a multi-nation search effort which ended in 2018. A new search by the US marine robotics company Ocean Infinity could potentially take place this year or next.

Families of MH370 passengers remain desperate for answers and have repeatedly called on authorities to renew their search, though the Malaysian government has said it would not restart another mission unless compelling new evidence was uncovered.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll look at the mystery surrounding MH370.