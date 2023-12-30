Genocide in Gaza: The coverage of Israel’s war

In this special edition, we compile our reporting on Israel’s war on Gaza – documenting the information war as it has played out since October 7.

In 17 years of The Listening Post, we have never seen a story anything like Israel’s war on Gaza.

It has been a turning point for the world order as we know it and its media ecosystem – which is why, since October 7, we have covered nothing else.

In this special edition, we compiled our reporting on the Gaza war over the past 12 weeks. The extent of the brutality, a genocide unfolding in plain sight; the sheer volume of disinformation, designed to defend the indefensible; and the complicity of so many Western news outlets – repeatedly exposed for failing to question Israeli propaganda, then spreading it.

Contributors:

Ariella Aïsha Azoulay – Professor of Modern Culture & Media, Brown University

Azad Essa – Author, Hostile Homelands

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project

Orly Noy – Journalist, Human Rights Advocate

Omar Al-Ghazzi – Associate Professor of Media & Communications, London School of Economics

Rami Younis – Journalist; Former host On the Other Hand, Makan 33

Ramzy Baroud – Editor-in-Chief, Palestine Chronicle

Sarah Leah Whitson – Executive Director, DAWN

Swasti Rao – Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses

Yara Eid – Palestinian Journalist in Gaza

Yumna Patel – Palestine News Director, Mondoweiss