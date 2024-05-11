Israel bans Al Jazeera ahead of Rafah invasion
Israel bans and blocks Al Jazeera as Rafah – Gaza’s ‘last safe space’ – is invaded.
Israel rejects a ceasefire agreement, invades Rafah, and orders the closure of Al Jazeera – all in a week’s work for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Middle East’s so-called “only democracy”.
Contributors:
Diana Buttu – Palestinian lawyer
Jeremy Scahill – Senior correspondent & editor, The Intercept
Amjad Iraqi – Senior editor, +972 Magazine
Richard Silverstein – Writer, Tikun Olam
On our radar:
Journalists at Italy’s public broadcaster have gone on strike. Producer Tariq Nafi reports on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s “suffocating control” over RAI.
India’s political dynamics: Navigating Modi’s dominance with Akash Banerjee
YouTuber and journalist Akash Banerjee breaks down the politics and the coverage of India’s election.
Featuring:
Akash Banerjee – Founder & host, The DeshBhakt