Israel bans Al Jazeera ahead of Rafah invasion

Israel bans and blocks Al Jazeera as Rafah – Gaza’s ‘last safe space’ – is invaded.

Israel rejects a ceasefire agreement, invades Rafah, and orders the closure of Al Jazeera – all in a week’s work for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Middle East’s so-called “only democracy”.

Contributors:

Diana Buttu – Palestinian lawyer

Jeremy Scahill – Senior correspondent & editor, The Intercept

Amjad Iraqi – Senior editor, +972 Magazine

Richard Silverstein – Writer, Tikun Olam

On our radar:

Journalists at Italy’s public broadcaster have gone on strike. Producer Tariq Nafi reports on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s “suffocating control” over RAI.

India’s political dynamics: Navigating Modi’s dominance with Akash Banerjee

YouTuber and journalist Akash Banerjee breaks down the politics and the coverage of India’s election.

Featuring:

Akash Banerjee – Founder & host, The DeshBhakt