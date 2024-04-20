Iran vs Israel: Deterrence, drama or distraction?

Of the more than 300 Iranian projectiles launched Israel’s way last week, the vast majority were shot down by Israel and its allies. Israel’s response on Friday against military targets in Isfahan also had more to do with spectacle than substance. Whatever comes next, Iran’s attack – and the way it was characterised in the Western media – may have garnered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government some more support in this global battle of perceptions.

Contributors:

Laleh Khalili – Professor of Gulf studies, University of Exeter

Gideon Levy – Columnist, Haaretz

Mohammad Ali Shabani – Editor, Amwaj.media

Ali Vaez – Iran Project director and senior adviser, Crisis Group

On our radar:

The New York Times faces new criticism for an internal memo on language reporters should and should not use when covering Palestine and Israel. Meenakshi Ravi reports.

Kenya’s deadly televangelist

After the discovery of more than 400 bodies in a Kenyan forest last year, Paul Mackenzie – a televangelist preacher – has been charged with murder. Nicholas Muirhead reports on the authorities’ plans to regulate televangelism, and prevent another “Shakahola massacre”.

Featuring:

Ezra Chiloba – Director-General, Communication Authority of Kenya

Reuben Kigame – Broadcast journalist and musician

Lee Scharnick-Udemans – Senior researcher, Desmond Tutu Centre

Rodgers Shibutse – Victim’s son

Joseph Yeri – Journalist